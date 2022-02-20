Families grateful for DeKalb County’s continued incentivized vaccinations

DeKalb County continued its incentivized vaccination efforts on Feb. 19, 2022, at The Globe Academy.

The DeKalb Board of Health, the commissioner’s office and International Rescue Committee are among the community partners to make sure the community members have access to getting vaccinated.

Community members had the opportunity to receive $100 cash cards.

“I’ve been working with the Globe Academy on all things COVID-related for about a year now,” said Rachel Lewis, who is studying for her master’s in public health at Rhode Island School of Public Health. “We started working with their protocol, to make sure that the classrooms were safe, and then we transition to managing cases and tracking in-school transmission.”

Out of the approximate 1,000 students at Globe Academy, about 700 students are already vaccinated. Out of 150 staff members, approximately 145 are vaccinated.

“It’s very nice,” Jeice Ozorio, a teacher’s assistant, said of the incentivized vaccination opportunity.

Ozorio said she wasn’t able to get her booster vaccination shot earlier because she had been in close contact to someone with COVID-19.

“Thank you, [DeKalb County],” Ozorio said. “I encourage everyone to get the booster and all the doses that they need to be healthy.”

Ozorio’s appreciation mirrors some of the students, like 9-year-old Elis Buckner and his 8-year-old brother Malachi. Malachi had a bout with COVID-19 in January, and he said he’s asked his mom if he could get the vaccine ever since he was quarantined.

“Thanks for giving us money,” Eli said. “[It can] help the family.”

Continue reading on the next page.