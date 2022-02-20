Get a sneak peek of Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama (trailer)

Hollywood titan Viola Davis is radiant and resplendent in the first trailer showing her playing former first lady Michelle Obama in the highly anticipated Showtime series “The First Lady.”

The Oscar-winning, Emmy-winning and Tony-winning thespian is the most notable of the A-list stars featured in the upcoming anthology series, which follows presidential couples throughout American history.

Davis will be joined by actor O-T Fagbenle of “The Handmaid’s Tale” fame as he will portray former President Barack Obama. Lexi Underwood and Saniyya Sidney have been charged with playing Obama’s daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

Also noteworthy, Academy Award winner Michelle Pfeiffer will play Betty Ford while Aaron Eckhart will play Gerald Ford. Their earlier years will be played by Kristine Froseth Jake Picking. Dakota Fanning, who shined brightly in the blockbuster Twilight movie franchise, plays their daughter, Susan Ford.

Gillian Anderson has been chosen to play Eleanor Roosevelt while acclaimed actor Kiefer Sutherland (The Lost Boys, “24,”) will play Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Check out the Showtime trailer for “The First Lady.”