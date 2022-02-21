‘Rolling out’ and Lexus launch next-level branded content program with Pear Nova beauty brand CEO Rachel James

Rolling Out and Lexus partnered to launch a next level branded content program with Pear Nova beauty brand owner Rachel James.

Lexus, highly regarded as an automotive brand that stands above the trends, showcased the all new Lexus NX as a conduit to the next generation of movers and shakers, while speaking to business owners, artists, and creators alike. These people, similar to James, move to the cadence of their own imagination to elevate their hustle.

Press play above to watch the video.