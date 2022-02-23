Odell Beckham Jr. welcomes 1st child with girlfriend Lauren Wood

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. has become a father for the first time.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver — who won the Super Bowl earlier this month — has capped off a fantastic few weeks after he and his girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed their first child together, Zydn, last Thursday.

He wrote on Instagram: “Man man man. Where do I even begin? This is as real as it gets. This last week has been one that I truly could never forget. I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life, I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career. I knew it and I felt it in my soul, I was in my biggggest bag n nothin was goin to stop me. I reallly mean that!! I was ON. Motivated, determined, and eyes set on a goal that I promised to myself and this team from the moment I decided to be an LA Ram. Safe to say those were my plans and not Gods. I kno there’s purpose in all of this and it may seem that this journey has come to an end but it’s really just a door opening to a new beginning. Starting it off, as a WORLD CHAMPION.

2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

Continue reading on the next page.