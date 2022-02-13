 Skip to content

Odell Beckham Jr. on baby watch; will he play in Super Bowl LVI?

By Rashad Milligan | Feb 13, 2022

Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, with superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Photo source: Instagram – @new_era8)

Feb. 13 could very well be the best day of Odell Beckham Jr.’s life.


The star Los Angeles Rams receiver and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child at any moment during Super Bowl LVI weekend.

Meanwhile, on the field, Beckham has one of the best championship-game storylines this season. He began the season with the Cleveland Browns, but after years of an unsuccessful on-field relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team released him midseason after failing to trade him on Nov. 5.


On Nov. 12, Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Three months and a day later, he is playing in the Super Bowl.  “I don’t need [a birth] during the Super Bowl,” Beckham Jr. told the New York Post. “[but] I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch.”

“It’s just respect for the man,” Cleveland Browns defensive end Curtis Weaver told rolling out at the Quality Control Super Bowl Brunch Event. “I saw him firsthand training for it in Arizona during the offseason. He came to practice, worked hard every day, kept his head down, now he [has] a good opportunity to get that ring.”

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II also shared his excitement for the former teammate who reportedly sat at a different table for lunch every day to make friends with the entire team in Cleveland.

“He’s a big brother to me,” Newsome told rolling out. “Nothing but love for him. From day one through my rookie year, he has helped me progress. I’m definitely excited for him to see a chance to win a Super Bowl.”

