Tyler Perry is back with some your favorite characters in ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Tyler Perry is back with some of your favorite characters in the new movie A Madea Homecoming. That’s right, Madea is back, and she is not putting up with any nonsense as the family erupts at her great grandson’s college graduation celebration. Tyler Perry shares how he was excited to bring Madea back and give people a break with laughter in these trying times. Tyler Perry, A Madea Homecoming will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 25.

February 24, 2022 / Romeo McCord

