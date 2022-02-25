 Skip to content

Investors claim NBA player scammed them out of $1.6M in NFT project

By Malik Brown | Feb 25, 2022

Image source: Twitter – @swipathefox

In January 2022, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox created an NFT project called SwipaTheFox that generated $1.6 million in cryptocurrency investments.


Fox failed to deliver on his promises for the project, which included establishing scholarships for the University of Kentucky, tickets to the All-Star Game and one-on-one personalized experiences with him. He also created an account on the Discord app, which allowed the investors to chat with him personally.

On Feb. 24, Fox issued a statement on Discord saying that he was unable to continue with the project. He also tweeted a statement regarding the project.


“I want to address an NFT project we launched recently,” Fox tweeted. “The project launch was ill timed. I delegated certain aspects to the launch of the NFT in an attempt to partner with professionals. We weren’t happy with the execution & demand on my time and attention during the NBA season.”

The investors accused Fox of rug pulling, which is a tactic used in the NFT world. Founders will raise money and take all the funds for themselves. shutting down all communication with the investors.

Ty Wolter, an investor who was a part of Fox’s project said he wasn’t disappointed in losing the money, but instead, in the promises that were made and broken.

“In hindsight, it was a poor investment decision. But from my perspective, I’m not upset about money being lost,” Wolter told The Sporting News. “I’m upset about being promised a service being provided, and then it never being provided. It would be like ordering a fence and them telling you it’s going to be too much effort so we’re just going to go ahead and disappear.”

 

