‘Vinyl Moon’: A young teen overcoming a traumatic past

Fleeing from an abusive relationship and leaving her mother, siblings and the boy she thought loved her behind, Angel relocates to Brooklyn to live with her Uncle Spence. Arriving in a new town and school, it begins to feel like an out-of-body experience. She can’t shake the feeling that everyone knows what happened and that she’s the one to blame.

The only place that makes sense is Ms. G’s class, where other classmates share their stories of joy, pain, and grit. As Angel becomes immersed in her revolutionary literature class, it introduces her to authors who manage to explain exactly how she’s feeling. This newfound revelation initiates the process of forgiveness and self-discovery.