LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

By Malik Brown | Mar 1, 2022

LaKeith Stanfield (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs.


The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.

Regardless of what the people thought, Stanfield wrote “No F–,” in the comment section of the post. Here’s what some people thought of his style.


It looks like many people are supporting the look from Stanfield, while others are quite confused by it.

