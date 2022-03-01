LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs.

The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.

the photo shoot LaKeith Stanfield just did is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I like men who dare to be different. pic.twitter.com/UrLt5CWRPs — flooding a basment near you 🍪 (@cookieekawaii) March 1, 2022

Regardless of what the people thought, Stanfield wrote “No F–,” in the comment section of the post. Here’s what some people thought of his style.

#LakeithStanfield aint the first to do it. Y’all homophobia slip is showing. pic.twitter.com/Dg1uV90mmI — Girl, shut up! (@rodneythavoice) March 1, 2022

SO we are mad that Lakeith Stanfield had on lace socks for a photoshoot, yall would've hated black men fashion in the 70s. — Mimi 👑 (@Ex0ticaaa) March 1, 2022

Dunno why folks are freaked out by the recent photoshoot #LakeithStanfield posed in. As if Rick James, Prince, El DeBarge, The Isley Brothers, etc didn’t do the same thing 40+ years ago lol. Y’all are weird. — RW (@theatersmiles) March 1, 2022

They got Lakeith Stanfield looking like he’s ready to ask the driver to roll up the partition please. pic.twitter.com/iJHlsoEvu5 — NeKo RoMane ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) February 28, 2022

It looks like many people are supporting the look from Stanfield, while others are quite confused by it.