Janelle Monáe and Martell Cognac unveil ‘Cocktail of the Future’ kit

Celebrity Janelle Monáe and Martell Cognac have teamed up together to unveil the “Cocktail of the Future” kit, created with cognac educator Ms. Franky Marshall, which pays homage to the Black mixologists of the past and present.

The limited-edition kit includes a bottle of Martell Blue Swift and recipe ingredients, alongside a copy of the book “The Ideal Bartender” by Tom Bullock, which is the first cocktail book published by an African American bartender.

The recipe includes a mix of diverse cultures and perspectives coming together such as pimento, crème de mûre, pineapple juice, strawberries, blackberries, and of course Martell Blue Swift.

Consumers can purchase the kit now through March 31, 2022. Martell will also be making a donation of $200,000 to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, which will be used to fund projects that advance opportunities and education for BIPOC women working in the restaurant industry.

On Feb. 25, the brand unveiled its new visual collaboration titled, “The Unexpected Effect” starring Janelle Monáe and directed by award-winning filmmaker Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah.