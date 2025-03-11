BlerDCon Thrilla 2025 was a paradise weekend for all nerds

If you missed BlerDCon Thrilla 2025, I hate it for you because this year was one for the books! More than 14,000 Blerds (Black nerds, for those not hip) pulled up to the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Va., for a weekend packed with vibes, cosplay, and moments that had folks screaming, “Ain’t no way!”

Janelle Monáe was one of the headliners and she hit the stage like a superhero, declaring, “I’M HOME!” and the crowd lost their minds. The Grammy-nominated star, actress, and certified creative genius came through to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The ArchAndroid with her squad, Chuck Lightning and Chad Weatherford. Not only did they take fans down memory lane, but they also dropped a major bombshell: an exclusive expansion of the ArchAndroid universe.

Blerdcon had something for everybody

But that was just one part of the madness. From cosplay showdowns that had folks turning heads to nightly concerts that felt like mini-music festivals, BlerDCon 2025 had something for everybody. The food truck alley? Chef’s kiss. With 23 vendors dishing out everything from jerk chicken tacos to funnel cake fries, folks ate good while geeking out.

Founder Hilton George said it best: “This is like a Homecoming where we take the nerd space and superimpose the Black experience over it.” And trust, that energy was felt. Whether you were in intense gaming tournaments, laughing at the comedy show, or soaking up the outdoor vibes, BlerDCon delivered.

Movie buffs even got to preview some exclusive gems. Disney+ teased Daredevil: Born Again, a gritty revival of the blind vigilante’s fight for justice. Paramount gave an early look at Novocaine, a mind-bending thriller that’ll have you second-guessing reality. Cartoon Network dropped the world debut of Iyanu, an African-inspired fantasy series about a young warrior destined to save her people, premiering April 5. And if that wasn’t enough, the big-screen debut of The Amateur, a heart-pounding revenge thriller, hits theaters on April 11.

If you weren’t at BlerdCon 2025 and you’re starting to regret it, you should. Now, if you’re feeling the FOMO, don’t trip. BlerDCon 2026 is already locked in with the theme GeekNik Carz + Barz. They are trying have a nerdy Freaknik? Oh, it’s up, this is about to be wild. Mark your calendars because tickets drop Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

If you are not there next year, I don’t know what to tell you. Just Don’t say nobody told you.