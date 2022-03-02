Rihanna delivers verbal smackdown to spectator at Dior fashion show (video)

Rihanna has elevated maternity fashion over the past few weeks.

On March 1, 2022, she continued to serve looks at Paris Fashion Week, during the Dior show. Rihanna came through rocking see-through lingerie, and a matching thong to go along with it. She added jewelry and knee-high boots to the outfit, and the fans loved it.

Apparently, while Rihanna was stunting in her attire, a spectator was worried about how long it took her to get to the show.

As Rihanna is walking in the building, a lady says “you’re late” twice. Rihanna may have tried to ignore her the first time, but the second time she turned her head and uttered, “no s—.”

People must not understand the term “fashionably late,” because that’s exactly the time it seems that Rihanna was on this day.

