Nick Cannon shares his thoughts on having sex with pregnant women

Nick Cannon was presenting a segment on “The Nick Cannon Show” and taking questions from the audience when a woman asked him how men “really feel” about having sex with pregnant women.

He responded, “I’m going to be honest, it’s the most amazing turn-on. When you see a woman that’s bearing your child, it’s magical, it’s God-like. Especially during that process. ”

Cannon — who is expecting his eighth child with model and current girlfriend Bre Ties and already has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, 7-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby de la Rosa and had a son Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer in December aged just 5 months, with Alyssa Scott — went on to explain that while he thinks women can be “insecure” about their bodies during pregnancy, he marvels at how the female body is doing something he is unable to do.

“I know sometimes you think when you’re pregnant you might get a little insecure because your body is not how it normally is, but your body is doing something that my body can’t.”

Cannon then joked that he is not alone with his feelings, claiming that he has seen the direct messages that the mothers of his children have received while pregnant.

“I’m [gonna] be honest, I’ve noticed a bunch of y’all dudes in my baby mamas’ DMs when they be pregnant. Y’all little freaks!”