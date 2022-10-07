Search
Kanye West thinks this singer is being used to promote Black genocide

Ye West is back with another controversial statement
Kanye West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Ye West has had an interesting week. From walking a fashion runway in the mud, to wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words “White Lives Matter,” West found a way to stay relevant this week by sharing his opinion on another topic.

West was a guest on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News that aired on Oct. 6, and though many expected him to talk about his controversial shirt, he also chimed in on Lizzo’s weight and how it’s affecting the Black community.


“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine,” West said. “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for telemarketers on the internet — the bots they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy.”

West didn’t stop there, and continued to add more fuel to the fire.


“Let’s put aside that it’s fashion and vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy,” West said. “And for people to promote that, it’s demonic. It’s a genocide of the Black race.”

It’s obvious West has a different way of thinking about certain issues, so it’s not a surprise to see him go out on a limb and make a controversial statement.

