Best fashion looks on the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet

The theme of the night was classic hip-hop from every era
Trina (Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out)

This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by Fat Joe honored the baddest chick in the music game, Trina, for the “I Am Hip Hop” Award. Many celebrity guests were excited to witness history in the making with Trina having dominated the hip-hop genre for over two decades, thanks to iconic hits such as “I Got a Thang for You,” “Here We Go,” and “Single Again.”

Before she was honored on the big night, a couple of celebrities and celebrity influencers spoke to rolling out to share their fashion inspiration for the evening. The fashion looks range from the 1980s, 1990s, and even the early 2000s. Some celebrities chose to just channel their alter ego or match the vibe they were feeling for the evening. All in all, the night was all about hip-hop, the culture, the fashion, the music, and the impact.


1. Bobby Lytes

Bobby Lytes (Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out)

2. KaMillion

KaMillion (Photo Credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out)

3. Sa-Roc

Sa-Roc (Photo Credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out)

4. Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz

[Left to Right] Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz (Photo Credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out)

5. Big Boss Vette

Big Boss Vette (Photo Credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out)

