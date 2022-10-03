David Manuel scores a coup with 40 days of fashion in Fulton County

Atlanta has earned the reputation of being an incubator for creativity and culture. Monopolizing the music scene came decades ago with the film and television industry quickly following suit. Today, the fashion industry is slated to submit to Atlanta’s domination with Fulton County’s director of Arts & Culture, David Manuel, being one of the main disruptors at the head of the movement.

Manuel launched his new FACE (Fashion, Art, Culture, Education) initiative in mid-September of this year, and is coordinating 40 days of fashion extending through the month of October. Since his appointment with Fulton county, under the leadership of commissioners Natalie Hall and Marvin Arrington, Manuel has managed to accrue a $2.4 million grant which will be disbursed among 190 recipients in Fulton county. The grant is a million dollars more than in years past, and is a testimony to Manuel’s commitment and dedication to improving the community of Fulton County.

“I have to thank commissioners Hall and Arrington for their leadership within the Fulton County arts community and I’m thankful for the many partners that came together to make FACE happen this year. We have great community partners like Dedrick Thomas with HIDEOKI, Clark Atlanta and celebrity influencers like T.I. all working together for this 40-day celebration of fashion, art and culture,” Manuel explains.

FACE kicked off with a citywide “Teen Talks” Q-and-A panel for over 300 students from Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools and featured rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris; Dedrick Thomas, CEO of Hideoki Bespoke; lifestyle specialist and media personality Kenny Burns; and the CEO of Wish Atlanta, Julie Hogg.

Manuel believes the young people of Fulton county will benefit greatly from the contribution of the city’s leaders and celebrity natives.

“Our goal is to expose young people to opportunities that highlight their individual artistic expression. When they make efforts to invest in their future, we want them to feel supported with education and opportunities for financial backing. We kicked this first year off with a bang, but we now look forward to FACE getting bigger and better with each passing year. We are working to literally change the face of Fulton County for the better,” says Manuel.

Watch the entire interview with David Manuel here: