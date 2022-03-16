Kanye West booted off social media

Ye West can’t seem to stop lobbing insults at people.

After multiple verbal skirmishes with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, West found a new target for his unchecked frustration: comedian Trevor Noah.

Noah, host of “The Daily Show” found himself in West’s cross-hairs after seemingly coming to Kardashian’s defense, “What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said.

West wasted no time unloading on Noah, captioning a screenshot of a Google search result of the comedian,”All in together now… K–n baya my lord k–n baya K–n baya my lord K–n baya Oooo’ lord K–n baya.”

Apparently, subbing the lyrics of “Kumbaya” for the racial slur was a step too far for Instagram.

As a result of that post, West, 44, has been suspended from Instagram after the company said he violated policies against hate speech, bullying and harassment. He can’t DM, post or comment for 24 hours.