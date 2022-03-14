Charlamagne says Kanye is jealous of Pete Davidson’s sexual weapon (video)

Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” fame has long had the reputation of being very gifted in the sexual reproductive department, according to the testimonies of his former girlfriends, including singer Ariana Grande.

The fact that Davidson reportedly has a much larger sexual organ than the average man is a source of great vexation and exasperation for rapper Kanye West, according to Charlamagne the God.

Charlamagne, by the way, has already been added to the long enemy list for speaking publicly on what he believes is increasingly disturbing behavior from the man legally known as “Ye.”

On Monday, March 14, 2022, Charlamagne doubled down on those statements on “The Breakfast Club” radio show. He even added that Yeezy is jealous of what Davidson has to offer in the bedroom for Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 43-year-old radio show host said he and Ye had a shouting match over the phone last year about, among other things, the size of Davidson’s penis.

“Remember when you called me last November and we were yelling and screaming at each other? You told me what you were really mad about, King. You told me what is really bothering you in this situation. This is why it’s hard to take you serious when I see you rant — because I know what’s really bothering you,” Charlamagne said on the air.

“You know I know. Alright. You can fool people on social media. You can fool the general public but you know I know, let’s just leave it at that, for now. I have nothing else to say here, for now, unless Kanye, you want me to say more.”

Charlamagne also shaded Kanye out for “making himself look like the victim” and his “blatant hypocrisy.”

“What happened to Jesus, Kanye? What happened to your love of Christ? What about any of what your doing is Christian? I don’t care how many times you pray online. I don’t care how many times you mention God, you make all that null and void when you’re killing someone in a music video and when you are making threats to people online saying that you can afford to get them hurt.”

Listen to Charlamagne as he assigned Ye the “Donkey of the Day” on “The Breakfast Club.”