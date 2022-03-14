Pete Davidson sends shady text to Kanye about Kim (photos)

Pete Davidson appears to have had enough of Ye West’s antics.

On March 13, “Saturday Night Live” guest writer Dave Sirus leaked text messages between Davidson and West. This was happening around the same time that West went on Instagram, slamming Kim Kardashian for letting their daughter, North West, make a TikTok video.

The text messages start with Davidson defending Kardashian.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—— lucky that she’s your kids mom,” Davidson wrote. “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f— up.”

West responded, writing, “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?”

Things took a left turn from there as Davidson sent a selfie of himself lying in a bed. “In the bed with your wife,” Davidson wrote.

Davidson offered to meet up with West, and he also offered to help him as he dealt with mental health problems as well in the past.

“It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace,” Davidson wrote.

It looks like all Davidson wants is some peace, but West is going to continue to do what he does.