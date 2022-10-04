Celebrities slam Kanye West for calling Black Lives Matter a ‘scam’

Ye West incited a volcanic eruption of outrage when the embattled rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt to fashion week in Paris on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Ye, who donned the inflammatory black shirt that was stenciled with white letters, was accompanied to the event by egomaniacal conservative Candace Owens, who wore a matching shirt with opposite color patterns.

Kanye West and Candace Owens wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts at his fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/eJekZ8cGhe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2022

Once Ye discerned that he triggered a multitude of Black Americans with the nonsensical messaging, he eagerly doubled down on his stance and pushed the needle in further. He told his 17.9 million Instagram followers that the Black Lives Matter movement was a hoax while simultaneously uplifting White lives:

An angry coterie of Black celebrities denounced Ye for disseminating such “irresponsible” and “dangerous” statements.

Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… pic.twitter.com/YT4a6c9tKI — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 3, 2022

Outspoken rapper Boosie Badazz and others also pointed out how Ye has vacillated on racial issues. They say Ye went from complaining to former President George W. Bush that he “doesn’t care about Black people” to now telling Black people that Black Lives Matter is irrelevant.

kanye west going from “george bush doesn’t care about Black people” to kanye west not caring about Black people is wild. wishing him nothing but the worst. — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) October 3, 2022

Will Smith’s son Jaden also showed his repulsion for Ye’s incendiary proclamation in a series of tweets.

I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out. — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

Black Lives Matter — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

True Leaders Lead — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

We Demand A More Progressive Future — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

Kanye's trying to get attention but he needs to do that without standing on Black people's necks and without mocking the symbols of our resistance. — Touré (@Toure) October 3, 2022