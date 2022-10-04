Search
Celebrities slam Kanye West for calling Black Lives Matter a ‘scam’

The rapper set off a firestorm with latest pronouncement
Photo credit: Bang Media

Ye West incited a volcanic eruption of outrage when the embattled rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt to fashion week in Paris on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Ye, who donned the inflammatory black shirt that was stenciled with white letters, was accompanied to the event by egomaniacal conservative Candace Owens, who wore a matching shirt with opposite color patterns.


Once Ye discerned that he triggered a multitude of Black Americans with the nonsensical messaging, he eagerly doubled down on his stance and pushed the needle in further. He told his 17.9 million Instagram followers that the Black Lives Matter movement was a hoax while simultaneously uplifting White lives:

An angry coterie of Black celebrities denounced Ye for disseminating such “irresponsible” and “dangerous” statements.


Outspoken rapper Boosie Badazz and others also pointed out how Ye has vacillated on racial issues. They say Ye went from complaining to former President George W. Bush that he “doesn’t care about Black people” to now telling Black people that Black Lives Matter is irrelevant.

Will Smith’s son Jaden also showed his repulsion for Ye’s incendiary proclamation in a series of tweets.

