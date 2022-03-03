40-year-old high school teacher accused of assaulting student

A Florida high school teacher was arrested on March 2 after being accused of sexually battering a student when she was just 15 years old.

40-year old Cameron Burke pursued an inappropriate relationship with the student at Oak Ridge High School from June 2020 to May 2021. The victim told detectives that during her freshman year, Burke flirted with her, told her that he liked her and kissed her on the lips.

Burke then began having sex with the victim in August or September 2020 until May 2021 in his office, the classroom and his truck, even though the victim didn’t want to. She says she felt like she couldn’t tell him no.

According to investigators, Burke texted the victim, “I’m sorry if I ever did anything to you. Not my intentions.” When investigators interviewed Burke on March 1, he denied having sex with any student.

When Burke was shown the text messages, he admitted to having sex with the victim.

Burke is now being charged with sexual battery on a child and soliciting sexual conduct with a student. He was booked into Orange County jail without bond.