Why parents should encourage students to participate in NCNW’s HBCU college fair

The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) presents, in partnership with Rolling Out, the NCNW King Legacy HBCU Fair on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The aim of the virtual event is to acquaint high school students and their families with a viable, proven option to achieve post-secondary education. According to King Legacy HBCU Fair organizer Davida Mathis, “Most families believe that one of the critical elements of social and economic success is going to college.” This idea is confirmed by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF): “Education has always been of utmost importance to the Black community…because, in this country, it has long been the key to social mobility and economic independence.”

Twenty-four HBCU institutions are confirmed to participate, including Texas Southern, Benedict, Hampton, North Carolina A&T, Talledega, Tennessee State, Spelman, Savannah State, Clark Atlanta, Claflin, Morgan State, Alabama State, Jackson State, Stillman, Vorhees and Fort Valley State.

The King Legacy College Fair is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Click here to register.

Participating in the NCNW King Legacy HBCU Fair is one way of preparing students for college and promising careers. Students and their families will have the opportunity to apply onsite for admission, tour HBCU campuses, speak to admissions and financial aid officials, get help with FAFSA (the financial aid gateway), learn about programs of study and hear about college life and COVID safety directly from current students.

A UNCF parent study revealed that 87 percent of Black parents and 90 percent of Black leaders want Black children to attend and graduate from college. Similarly, 90 percent of respondents surveyed by the National Urban League agreed that education is important for social mobility. While there is not a one-size-fits all college experience, many people believe that one advantage of HBCU institutions is that they help prepare students to improve conditions in the Black community. A 2015 Gallup study concludes that “Black HBCU graduates are more likely to be thriving in purpose and financial well-being than black graduates who did not receive their degrees from HBCUs.”

Black parents overwhelmingly want their children to succeed. It is important for us as a community to treat our students as “scholars” setting high, yet attainable expectations, and promoting a college-readiness culture. In its seventh year, the King Legacy HBCU College Fair has proven to be an important element in promoting college success.

For more information and to register, please visit https://tinyurl.com/2022HBCUCollegeFair.