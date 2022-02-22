Dr. Samaria Brown discusses the power of an HBCU education

Dr. Samaria Brown is a certified primary care pediatrician. She’s graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana and Harvard Medical School. Brown believes every child and family should receive high-quality and equitable care.

Recently, Brown discussed her career with rolling out.

When did you decide you wanted to go to medical school?

[It] was probably around middle school when I decided that I knew I wanted to be a doctor and a pediatrician, specifically. My father sat next to a Xavier alum on a flight when I was in high school, [I was] probably a freshman and I was already looking at the top medical schools in the country and not at colleges yet. He got me on their mailing list, they recruited me and it was an easy choice for me. I always wanted to go to an HBCU and at the time they were number one in placing African Americans into medical school and so I got a phenomenal education there and went on to the medical school of my choice.

Who is one professor at Xavier who helped prepare you for medical school at Harvard?

Definitely one of the people who was really impactful for me was Dean [Nedra] Alcorn. She always looked out for you, made sure that everything was OK. She checked in with you, she knew that I was living miles and miles away from home coming from Massachusetts. So, she always checked in with you, made sure that you are going to be successful and applauded you.

