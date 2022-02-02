Dr. Johnnetta Cole is the Black woman’s ‘superpower whisperer’

Johnnetta Betsche Cole, Ph.D. is a noted educator, anthropologist, author and the 7th president and national chair of The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW). Cole challenges all Black women everywhere to have an internal Black manifesto and to lead with Black community development goals. By building women’s images and being a Black woman’s ‘superpower whisperer’, the former HBCU college president of Spelman and Bennett College has inspired and challenged women to slay racism, uplift the Black race and advocate for the social advancement of Black culture.

What are your responsibilities as the 7th President and Chair at NCNW?

I am responsible for leading every aspect of the organization, including governance, programs, finance and external affairs.

Please describe the mission of your institution.

To lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their families and communities.

What is your vision as leader of your institution?

To create an intergenerational institution that authentically resists all forms of exclusion and oppression in the quest for social justice.

Share three impactful initiatives your institution has had on society.

Black Family Reunion, Good Health WINs and Adulting101.

What legacy has your institution created during your tenure?

To be on the forefront of advocacy for social justice.

What should a family member know about the particular benefits provided by your institution?

NCNW has a large and growing suite of program offerings:

Emotional Health is Wealth,

Millennial Entrepreneurs,

Good Health WINs,

Adulting 101,

HBCU College Fair,

Kids Against COVID.

NCNW provides a space for women to learn leadership skills from some of the nation’s most accomplished Black women.

Describe your leadership style.

Engaged, collegial, empowering

Please provide of your favorite business quotes you utilize to motivate audiences when you do public speaking.

“When women lead, streams run uphill.” ~ African Proverb