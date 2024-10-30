SWS Honoree Catrice Armstrong influence and empowers in public relations

Catrice Armstrong, a powerhouse in brand strategy and public relations, has dedicated over two decades to amplifying voices and shaping influential brands. As the Chief Brand Strategist and founder of PR Werks, Armstrong oversees strategic branding, marketing, and public relations for high-profile clients such as Disney, Amazon, and National Geographic. Her path was marked by serendipity and guidance, beginning with encouragement from actor Terrance Howard, who saw her potential as a publicist early on. Today, Armstrong’s mission extends beyond her company’s success; she’s a steadfast mentor to young Black women, helping them recognize their strength and potential. With a foundation in faith, resilience, and an unwavering belief in the value of Black women in leadership, Armstrong remains a transformative force in PR and a beacon of inspiration in the industry.

What is your profession, what is your company name, what are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

Catrice Armstrong – Chief Brand Strategist, PR Werks, LLC

I handle all things strategic for my clients which includes, branding, marketing, public relations, etc. I chose this profession because it came naturally for me and I was around a lot of celebrities at the time which helped enhance my craft. I vividly remember meeting the actor Terrance Howard back in the day and he suggested that I look into public relations because he thought that I would make a great publicist one day!

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

As a black women My ‘Superpower’ is being a phenomenal multitasker who continues to strive for greatness! I am CEO of my own company, a care taker, a bonus mom, a soon to be wife, a planner of all things, a connector, a confidant and most important and a Unapologetic Believer in GOD!

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

The key skills for me are Faith, Perseverance, Adaptability, and Confidence. As a black women these are my core essentials that keeps me focused and on my toes daily.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

The best advice that I would give to my younger self is to ’Trust the Process of this Life Journey’ and even when it appears dark to count it all joy!

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

It is important for Black Women to work in leadership roles and decision making capacities because our voices and opinions can make an impact in the world. As black women we are seen in some people eyes as less than but in reality we are the ‘gift to the world’ and once we realize our value we are unstoppable! The belief starts within first before it gets recognized to the world!

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

For me it would both my sorors Maya Angelou and Michelle Obama because they are and were very strong willed women who believed in themselves and was unapologetically black and gifted. They were not afraid to live and speak in their truth.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

It is important for black women to reach back because they are us and it is our responsibility to help them and guide them along the way. We have to be role models and leaders so that they can see that someone that looks like them can accomplish their goals and live out their dreams.

Share three career highlights.

My three career highlights were working on ’The Last Dance’ documentary with Michael Jordan’s three kids who I’ve known all my life and seeing them tell their own story from their lens.

Receiving a ‘Presidential Lifetime Award’ from our current president.

Mentoring one of my mentees who now runs her own PR company and doing very well.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

My proudest achievement for me was stepping out on faith when all the odds were against me and starting my own successful PR/Marketing Business and stating true to my passion.