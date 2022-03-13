Brandon McGhee is making lives easier with new innovative luggage company

Brandon McGhee is an American entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist who founded Cre8te Technology and co-founded Omnia Enterprise, a new and innovative luggage company.

How did you come up with the idea for Omnia Enterprise?

It all started with me having a tech company and we help bring people’s ideas to life. I had a client that had an amazing idea for having a cup holder on the handle of a suitcase. With the team I have, we did some research, and it was already out there. So, we decided to do something even better and we created a flask that could go inside of the suitcase. We thought that was an ingenious idea. Then we said, how about we add a table on there? So we added a table, and now we have this amazing luggage that serves everyone’s needs from drinking [to] eating on your table while you’re waiting on your flight.

Why is being curious as a CEO important for growth?

Curiosity is what keeps your engine going. You want to always strive to do awesome things. Being curious is very important, and I think for young innovators it’s the key because that’s going to keep you going and keep your motor going. It’s going to keep you focused, it’s going to keep you wanting more to be great and be successful, and also wanting to be able to get the wisdom from being curious and developing relationships and passing it on down to the younger generation as well. You have to stay curious if you want to grow and scale, and you have to always want to keep on dreaming and keep on being a visionary.

What have you learned about yourself as a CEO that you didn’t know when you first got into business?

I would say managing the different characters and the different traits that people have and trying to bring everyone together. The peaks in the valleys, the highs and the lows; I think that you have to endure those because those are going to come. You’re going to have months and seasons where you’re doing great in business, and you’re going to have months and seasons when you’re not doing great in business at all. But you got to keep striving, you got to stay determined, you can’t dwell in that place, and you’ve got to keep going. I’m learning as a CEO, my tech company can be doing great, and my luggage company isn’t doing great. So using those same things in my tech company that kept me going is just applying the same type of values into the luggage company that can make things stay afloat.