Barack Obama contracts COVID-19

By Terry Shropshire | Mar 14, 2022

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a grassroots event at McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo credit: [email protected])

Former President Barack Obama announced on Sunday, March 13, 2022, that he has contracted the novel coronavirus. 


Obama, 60, made the announcement to his 131 million-strong Twitter following, explaining that he has experienced minor symptoms, but confirmed he has contracted one of the variants of COVID-19.

Obama’s wife and best friend, former first lady Michelle Obama, has not tested positive for the virus, Obama assured the public. The 44th president implored the public to get vaccinated and to remain cautious even though the cases in the U.S. are thankfully trending downward.


The New York Post explained that Obama has recently returned from a lengthy stay in his native Hawaii. The publication also noted that Obama is the second president to contract COVID after Donald Trump back in 2020.

Obama’s prognosis is good. Currently, the symptoms Obama spoke of are almost the equivalent of the common cold.

