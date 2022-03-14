Barack Obama contracts COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama announced on Sunday, March 13, 2022, that he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

Obama, 60, made the announcement to his 131 million-strong Twitter following, explaining that he has experienced minor symptoms, but confirmed he has contracted one of the variants of COVID-19.

Obama’s wife and best friend, former first lady Michelle Obama, has not tested positive for the virus, Obama assured the public. The 44th president implored the public to get vaccinated and to remain cautious even though the cases in the U.S. are thankfully trending downward.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

The New York Post explained that Obama has recently returned from a lengthy stay in his native Hawaii. The publication also noted that Obama is the second president to contract COVID after Donald Trump back in 2020.

Obama’s prognosis is good. Currently, the symptoms Obama spoke of are almost the equivalent of the common cold.