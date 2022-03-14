California man on the loose after child’s dead body found in home

Authorities said on March 12 that they are searching for a California man after a child’s body was found in his home during the search for a missing 8-year-old girl.

The body, which has not yet been identified as Sophia Mason, was found on March 11 in Dhante Jackson’s home. Jackson is the boyfriend of Samanta Johnson, whose 8-year-old daughter was last seen in December 2021.

Johnson was arrested on March 10 for child abuse stemming from a 2021 investigation, according to police. During an interview with the police, she led them to Jackson’s house, where the body was found.

Investigators believe Jackson went on the run after the news spread about the search of his home. The police department is working to confirm if the body they found is Mason, and they have not yet released a cause of death.

A murder warrant has been issued for Jackson.