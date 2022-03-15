Black man calls Asian American racial slur; punches her 125 times (video)

A New York woman was punched more than 125 by a man who called her an “Asian b—-,” the Yonkers Police Department said on March 14.

She was returning home on March 11 when Tammel Esco was in front of her building. As she passed by, Esco used the racial slur. The victim ignored Esco and entered the building.

Things got out of hand when Esco entered a few seconds after her and approached her from behind. He then punched her in the head as she fell to the floor. The 67-year old Asian woman was hit in the head and stomped on several times.

The woman suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures and bleeding in the brain. She is listed in stable condition.

Police responded to the scene on March 11 and found Esco still outside of the apartment building and placed him in custody without incident. He is being charged with attempted murder and assault in the second degree involving a victim 65 or older.