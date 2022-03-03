Tisha Campbell launching app to find solutions to bad police encounters

Actress Tisha Campbell and her brother, retired lieutenant Stan Campbell, have developed an app that will help community members (read: Black people) better navigate situations during police encounters.

According to the siblings, the “Police Encounter App” will help civilians find peaceful solutions to negative police encounters. It will also inform civilians of their legal rights when it comes to law enforcement.

The “Martin” and House Party star, 53, shared the news with her two million followers on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Campbell penned a long caption to the post to explain how the app works.

“This is BIG!” Campbell exclaimed. “My brother @therealsoupcampbell and I have been working on #thepoliceencounterapp with our grassroots organization called D.O.P.E. De-escalating Officer Patrol Encounters @dopethemovement we both created to help find solutions to negative police encounters since 2017.”

Campbell also shared a video detailing the app and what it is supposed to accomplish.

“Through the Police Encounter App, we will feature experts to present valuable information about how to properly complain on officer, your rights as citizens, the criminal justice system, tips on police encounters the limitations of officers, and what the Supreme Court allows,” she said.



There will also be features on the app that can be employed at initial contact with law enforcement, Campbell said.

“An SOS button to alert your family of your GPS location starts and saves an audio and video recording of your police contact,” she said.