TikTok users turning to this new platform amid ban concerns

As the potential TikTok ban looms, users are taking a stand by migrating to a Chinese app called RedNote, often referred to as “China’s TikTok.” This shift is not just about finding an alternative platform; it’s a form of protest against the U.S. government’s national security concerns surrounding TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

Understanding the TikTok ban

The anticipated Jan. 19 ban on TikTok stems from worries about data privacy and security, given its ties to China. Many TikTok users, particularly in the United States, are expressing their discontent by downloading RedNote, which is owned by Shanghai-based Xingyin Information Technology, rather than ByteDance. This move is seen as a way to send a message to the U.S. government and Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, which could benefit from TikTok’s potential decline.

What is RedNote?

RedNote, known as Xiaohongshu in China, is a multifaceted social media platform that combines elements of image sharing, short-form videos, community engagement, and shopping features. Unlike TikTok, RedNote requires users to log in before accessing content, and videos do not autoplay upon opening the app. However, it still curates content based on user preferences, making it somewhat similar to TikTok.

Since its launch in 2013, RedNote has seen a surge in popularity, particularly during the pandemic, and currently boasts around 300 million monthly active users, with a significant majority being women (79 percent). As TikTok users explore this new platform, many are welcoming “TikTok refugees” and sharing humorous posts about their experiences.

The role of memes in the migration

Memes have played a crucial role in driving users to RedNote. TikTok users have created content joking about their new “Chinese spy” on RedNote, highlighting the absurdity of the situation while expressing their frustration with the government’s actions. This humor reflects a deeper resentment towards the politicization of social media and the perceived hypocrisy of lawmakers who use TikTok themselves.

Some users have taken a more serious tone, expressing their belief that the government’s actions are detrimental to those who have built careers on TikTok. One user remarked, “Our government, I’m convinced, loves and thrives seeing us unhappy and seeing us struggle and seeing us poor.” This sentiment resonates with many who feel that the ban is not just an attack on a platform, but on their livelihoods.

Could RedNote face similar ban?

While RedNote is not currently under the same scrutiny as TikTok, experts suggest that it could potentially face a ban if the U.S. government decides to target apps from countries deemed as “foreign adversaries.” The law allows the executive branch to classify countries in this manner, and since China is already labeled as such, RedNote could theoretically be at risk.

However, lawmakers have indicated that the primary focus of the ban is TikTok and its sister applications. The situation remains fluid, and users are left wondering whether their new platform could also be threatened.