Angela Bassett has an interesting take on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Angela Bassett, the 63-year-old actress stars as Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda in the upcoming superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — the sequel multi-Oscar winning 2018 movie — and promised fans that while she cannot reveal specific details, the flick will “top” its predecessor.

“It will be amazing. Our writer and director Ryan Coogler is the perfect leader. It’s gonna be amazing. It’s gonna top [the first] one. Can I say that?” Bassett said.

However, Bassett — who stars alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman in what has become the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — was coy about revealing any specific details regarding the film’s plot.

She said: “I cannot [tell you] one single thing about it. Look for it in November!”

Bassett went on to pay tribute to Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman — who died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a cancer battle — noting that the tragic actor was such an “inspiration” to everyone on set because of his “big heart” and “great intellect.”

Speaking on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she said: “He was such an example, such a leader, an amazing talent — we all know that! Big heart, great intellect, and we just hope to raise his standard.”

The initial Black Panther film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning three and earning a reported $1.3 billion in box-office revenues worldwide.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022.