“Moon Knight” stars revealed the way they celebrated landing roles in Marvel‘s latest super-secret project.

Speaking to rolling out on the red carpet in Los Angeles, star Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) says the real win was seeing himself in costume. “I’m like damn, I look good,” says Isaac. “I look strong and powerful.”

The series also stars Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, and Ann Akinjirin. “Moon Knight” premieres on Disney+ March 30, 2022.