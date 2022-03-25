‘Black Enterprise’ opens 2022 Women of Power Summit with awards gala (photos)

LAS VEGAS – The premiere destination for Black businesswomen and corporate executives to receive career development and leadership training kicked off the festivities at the 16th annual Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit at the Bellagio Casino and Resort on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The Women of Power Summit is a professional leadership conference that also specializes in celebrating, edifying and uplifting influential corporate professionals and businesswomen who convene each year at an elegant location around the country. The 2022 WPS conference will run through Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The conference commenced its yearly retreat to optimize scores of Black women’s potential for professional advancement by hosting an uplifting roundtable featuring career coaches who dispensed invaluable insight on navigating the corporate and entrepreneurial terrain.

The evening culminated in the awards reception hosted by Toyota and was followed by the 16th annual Legacy Awards gala and the first annual Luminary Awards.

The Luminary Award winners:

The first Luminary Award recipient, Tamika Mallory, has been on the blazing path of justice and equity since she was a teen. Mallory was listed on the Time 100 in 2017.

Ukonwa Ojo, the second luminary recipient, is the global chief marketing officer with Prime Video and Amazon Studios at Amazon.

The Legacy Award winners:

A’lelea Bundles is a bestselling author, prize-winning journalist and the founder of the Madame (CJ) Walker Family Archives.

Yolanda Adams is considered the first woman of Gospel. She has sold more than 10M copies and taken home five Grammys during her illustrious career.

Dionne Warwick is a legendary recording artist.

Janice Bryant Howroyd, the founder and CEO of the internationally renowned ActOne Group.

Sherilyn Ifill is the president and director-counsel emeritus of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc.