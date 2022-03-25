Jason Harvey celebrates new fashion collection, ‘Eden on Hush,’ at Magic City

On March 23, 2022, Jason Harvey announced the launch of his first fashion collaboration with designer John Byrd-Olivieri titled “Eden on Hush” at Magic City in Atlanta.

The runaway show consisted of numerous styles of avant-garde cirque, streetwear, theatrical costumes, and grand classicism, as the models flaunted around the Magic City stage to let spectators see the designs that Harvey and Olivieri created.

Harvey was full of excitement and emotion after the show.

“The only reason I’m feeling amazing is because everybody else is doing amazing,” Harvey told rolling out. “The biggest thing for me was making sure people see the vision, and let them see what I’m trying to achieve.”

Harvey is all about helping the next person, and he wanted that to be reflected in his fashion line.

“I tell everybody, I’m just here to be able to make it happen. I just want to have fun with everybody, share whatever I can, with however I can empower and uplift. That’s what all this is about.”

Harvey’s brand, Worldly, embodies the celebration of culture, empowerment and society, while also building a support system for the next generation of Black and Brown fashion designers. At the end of the day, Harvey says supporting someone who looks like him is very important.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Harvey said. Everybody knows I come from a place of parents who have money or things like that, but at the same time, it doesn’t matter. I’m grateful for that, and any kind of way that I can be able to give to others and be able to share my knowledge, I will. It doesn’t always have to be on a financial level. From a business standpoint, there are just so many things that all these businesses and ventures look for, and I’ve taken all of this and gained so many resources and connections to those things.”