Brittney Reynolds of ‘BroCode By BRichie’ discusses women in media

For Brittney Reynolds, the host and producer of “BroCode By BRichie” podcast, the current influx of Black media content is creating an atmosphere for women to be successful more than ever before.

“I feel like being a Black woman in media is a good time right now just because we are thriving,” she said.

On her podcast, Reynolds, known as “B Richie,” is a lively and comical host who discusses entertainment, current events, and relationship issues with listeners, while interviewing numerous Chicago-based entrepreneurs like Grammy-nominated producer Kosine, music producer Kid Wonder, and WGCI radio host Keke.

Created in 2017, “BroCode By BRichie” podcast boasts over 30 episodes on streaming platforms, such as Itunes and Spotify, and is currently in its fourth season.

Reynolds’ content did not go unnoticed by local radio stations in the city. In December 2021, she scored an opportunity to intern for Chicago’s WGCI radio station for their annual Big Jam concert.

“It was a great experience for me,” Reynolds said, “I learned the ins and outs of how to set up for an actual event and what the artists expect.”

Working for WGCI also tied into her childhod aspirations of having a career in radio.

“I [have] loved radio and media since I was a kid. Growing up here in Chicago, I always listened to WGCI coming home from summer camp with my dad,” she said.

Her passion followed her into high school, where she majored in radio and television at Julian High School. Reynolds enrolled in Illinois Media School in 2017, and when one of her assignments was to create a radio show, “BroCode By BRichie “was born.

“I ended up having a project that was based on a radio show and from that format, I created ‘BroCode By BRichie,’ she said, “and decided to dedicate it to my best friend, Preston, which is why it’s called ‘BroCode.’ ”

Although her best friend died from gun violence, Reynolds said naming the show “BroCode” was a way to keep his spirit alive through “the type of conversations we used to have,” which centered around music, hot topics and relationship issues.

Despite losing a loved one to gun violence, she noted that focusing on positive aspects of Chicago has given her the courage to cover its music scene

“As a journalist in Chicago, I feel like it’s my duty to shed light on the positives in Chicago music-wise and entrepreneurship-wise,” Reynolds said. “It’s not just about the drill scene.”

Reynold’s faith, family, and constant support is what keeps her motivated to remain consistent, which has been her biggest challenge. Nevertheless, she aspires to build other forms of content while expanding her brand.

“I want to see everyone win. I love all of us,” she said. “Being able to have a voice and it’s positive, that touches little Black girls [to say] ‘she’s not on here bashing nobody.’ I’m OK with being that Black female voice in the media for Chicago.”

Visit brocodebybrichie.com to stream the latest episode.