Rolling out and Sixthman hosting inaugural music festival cruise ‘RADIANT WAVES’ with Ari Lennox, Charlie Wilson and more

Rolling Out is proud to partner with Sixthman for ‘RADIANT WAVES’, a music festival cruise featuring Ari Lennox, Charlie Wilson, Musiq Soulchild and more!

Radiant Waves, a music festival at sea, featuring a stellar lineup that brings together the best in R&B, Neo Soul and beyond. Sailing aboard the luxury cruise liner, The Norwegian Pearl, the ship will depart Miami and sail to Nassau, Bahamas from January 16-20, 2023. Embark on a journey aboard the inaugural voyage of, a music festival at sea, featuring a stellar lineup that brings together the best in R&B, Neo Soul and beyond. Sailing aboard the luxury cruise liner, The Norwegian Pearl, the ship will depart Miami and sail to Nassau, Bahamas from January 16-20, 2023.

Onboard, cruisers will experience multiple performances by Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, Musiq Soulchild, Cory Henry, BJ The Chicago Kid, VanJess and more. They will be able to unite with fellow music-lovers to soak in the sights, sounds and sun aboard this one-of-a-kind soulful adventure on the high seas. In addition to 4 days of non-stop music, this trip will feature special artist collaborations and activities with your favorite artists, including panel discussions, mixology classes and tastings, late-night parties and more. Between shows and activities, explore our onboard marketplace filled with products designed by Black creators, or the activations to support our onboard charity. We invite you to be part of the first-ever Radiant Waves experience at sea!



To join the pre-sale and to find out more information, visit www.RadiantAtSea. Joining the pre-sale gives you the opportunity to book your stateroom before the event goes on sale to the public. If you are one of the first 100 cabins to book, you will automatically be entered to win the ultimate VIP experience including $500 to spend on board, early access to on board experience, and reserved seats at 3 shows of your choice.

See below for festival lineup, and visit www.RadiantAtSea.com for more.