Actors Ben Schwartz (Sonic) and James Marsden (Tom) are back for another round in Sonic The Hedgehog 2. When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to earth with a new ally, Knuckles (Idris Elba), Sonic and his new friend Tails (Collen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in their way. Schwartz and Marsden share how the film has a great message about family and not feeling alone.

Sonic 2 The Hedgehog 2 is in theatres on April 8.