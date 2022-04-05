Prince interviewed at age 11 about teacher’s strike in Minneapolis (video)

A Minneapolis television station unearthed a 50-year-old news video where a reporter interviewed music legend Prince when he was just 11 years old.

WCCO news station somehow located the half-century-old videotape taken in 1970 during the apex of the teacher’s strike.

Prince, who was known as Prince Nelson or “Skipper” back then, gave his take on the strike and sided with the teachers.

“Think they should get a better education too ’cause … and I think they should get some more money ’cause they work, they be working extra hours for us and all that stuff.”

Terrance Jackson, one of the legendary musician’s oldest friends excitedly confirmed that the speaker was Prince.

“We go far back as kindergarten at John Hay Elementary in north Minneapolis,” Jackson said.

Jackson went on to explain that he was a neighbor of Prince coming up and played in his first band, Grand Central, as a teenager.

“That is Prince! Standing right there with the hat on, right? That’s Skipper. Oh my God,” Jackson exclaimed.

The station said Jackson stood there with jaws agape, saying “wow.”

As the interview segment came to a close, Jackson said, “I am like blown away. I’m totally blown away.”

Jackson then said that “[Prince] was already playing guitar and keys by then, phenomenally. Music became our sport. Because he was athletic, I was athletic, but we wanted to compete musically.

“That’s Prince, aka Skipper to the Northside.”