Detroit radio icon Dr. Darrius dishes on the industry

Rolling out recently had a chance to sit down and talk with Detroit radio icon Dr. Darrius, of iHeart media and 97.9 WJLB Detroit. Dr.Darrius has been a media staple in Detroit for well over a decade and was gracious enough to share his wisdom regarding radio and media landscapes.

How do you think radio and the role of radio in journalism has changed over time?

It’s changed over time as far as, one, where you’re getting your information from. Two, as far as exporting it. But for me, it used to just be getting up, doing a little show prep, going on the radio, answering some calls, getting more focus. But now, it’s more-so like, seeing what’s trending on social media. How can you repost it? How can you incorporate it in your show? So, it’s more of things like that: a lot more show prep, a lot more digital features. I think that’s probably the biggest thing … more Zoom s*** interviews, because of COVID and pandemic stuff.

Talk about the responsibility of having integrity in journalism.

With the responsibility aspect, there’s so much misinformation out here because there are all those paywalls on really good stories. I’ve seen part of it. I think I spent a couple of dollars just so I can read a story because I was really interested in it. So, again, where you’re getting your source of information is definitely key and credible. It’s definitely changed because it’s not you going in talking about different businesses that somebody might have purchased, advertising, scheduling, we’re not just talking about that. Even as far as sales, you’re doing more endorsements as a personality, more, “Hey, what’s up? This is such and such,” instead of doing a straight up 30­-second commercial. The landscape has changed tremendously.

Since the landscape has changed, has your personal role and purpose within the industry changed at all?

Not really, just kind of being more involved and aware of what’s going on. It’s still the same. As a personality, it’s not just about going in, talking about and putting people on the radio. … I think I sit in the position where people don’t have that opportunity to be in certain meetings or be in certain conversations, so I feel like it’s my job. And what’s important to me is to disseminate certain information to people who are not privileged to get it.

Whether it’s a new business starting, I love supporting all black businesses, so whether it’s a shout out. They probably can’t afford an advertising schedule. So, if you send me… how I can help out nowadays is you can send it to my Instagram story (@DrDetroitRadio), and I can repost it to my 50K followers or whatever my social number is at that time. It’s important to me to help the community grow and thrive, whether it’s a community organization such as the Boys & Girls Club, whether it’s a startup company or a startup mom and pop. I love to see Detroit grow and thrive.