T.I. shows growth in recent actions following comedy show blowup

T.I. corrected his actions and is moving on.

On April 5, there was a video on social media of T.I. going on stage and interrupting comedian Lauren Knight after she made a joke about the sexual assault allegations that he and Tiny faced in 2021.

“There was no f—ing crime. There is nothing to charge me for, or my wife,” he said. Knight tried to explain but T.I. continued saying, “Shut the f— up for a second! Hey, listen. No, no, no. As many times as you joke on that s—, n—a, I’m gonna check yo motherf—in’ a- as long as it takes. N—a, when you stop talking about it, when you stop playing with me and mine, I’mma stop saying something.”

T.I. then went on stage and took the mic from Knight.

On April 6, the rapper posted a long caption on Instagram along with a video of the two talking.

“I’ve said from my entrance into the world of comedy that I intend to use my light to shine on others,” T.I said in the caption. “To bring awareness to those who have love and respect for the art form. In the spirit of that … Everyone I’d like to introduce you to @sheslaurenk she’s a young up-and-coming comic on the scene in Atlanta check her out.”

“She’s a young black women fighting to use her voice for laughter & I understand that may take us down dark roads at times but there’s always an opportunity to find a beacon of light & produce a positive outcome,” T.I. continued.

“I’m here to protect you and correct you. I’m not here to do anything harmful to you. I love you,” T.I. said to Knight in a video.