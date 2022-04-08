Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different.

On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them.

There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.

The question he asked himself was “Are you afraid of Black women?” To which he responds, “Why are you asking me that?”

“I feel like your relationship to them has played a big part in your narrative,” Glover said. In response, Glover says, “I feel like you’re using Black women to question my Blackness.”

Some people on social media didn’t understand the point of the interview.

I try to think of editorial from all angles— executive level, impact level, story level, etc— but I quite literally don’t understand the point of this https://t.co/DSsgUsGVnM — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) April 7, 2022

For chaos reasons, now I need a Black woman to interview Donald Glover since he said he’s not afraid of us. — Najma Sharif (@overdramatique) April 7, 2022

Donald Glover said “so why do you hate black women?” pic.twitter.com/EyyPq5nYbK — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 7, 2022

Glover explains later on in the interview why he decided to do this type of article by talking to himself.

“I think part of it is that the questions are usually the same. This way I can get questions I usually don’t get asked,” Glover said.

interviewing yourself is some next level narcissism. really started to peep it when donald glover was talking to quinta brunson on the shop and somehow found a way to make her success about him — christopher. (@chrisfrmkro) April 7, 2022

Oh I just found it. Donald Glover makes it very difficult to like what Donald Glover makes because Donald Glover is so annoying. — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) April 7, 2022

As you can see, Donald Glover is making it hard for people to like him.