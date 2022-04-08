Search
Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

By Malik Brown | Apr 8, 2022

Donald Glover (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Donald Glover is different.


On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them.

There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.


The question he asked himself was “Are you afraid of Black women?” To which he responds, “Why are you asking me that?”

“I feel like your relationship to them has played a big part in your narrative,” Glover said. In response, Glover says, “I feel like you’re using Black women to question my Blackness.”

Some people on social media didn’t understand the point of the interview.

Glover explains later on in the interview why he decided to do this type of article by talking to himself.

“I think part of it is that the questions are usually the same. This way I can get questions I usually don’t get asked,” Glover said.

As you can see, Donald Glover is making it hard for people to like him.

 

