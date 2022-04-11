DJ Khaled explains what has driven his career over the years

DJ Khaled will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame soon, and while he is very grateful for the honor, he insists these types of acknowledgments don’t define his career, but he feels very “blessed.”

“Everybody who puts out great work loves greatness to come back. Now, am I driven by awards or other accolades? No. That I came from nothing, that I made it this far, and that I keep going and I keep growing — that’s what drives me. Being a father of two children drives me. Being a good man drives me — being there for my family and my children [drives me],” he said.

“I’m grateful for the blessings that God gave me. Getting this star is a blessing. Getting the call where you got a Walk of Fame star, a Grammy or a No. 1 album — I wake up every day saying that ‘We’re No. 1!’ ” the 46-year-old told Variety.

Khaled describes his most recent album, Father of Asahd, as his “biggest album.”

“As a body of work, this is my biggest album. A classic album from top to bottom. My whole career I’ve put out timeless records. I’ve been part of your life, and everybody’s life, for a long time. I’m the guy who made ‘All I Do Is Win,’ I’m the guy who made ‘I’m the One’ and ‘Wild Thoughts’ and ‘Shining’ — I can keep going. Usually my albums, I would have two, three big singles and a great album. This album, from top to bottom, everything was a single,” he said.

“It’s not only about numbers. It’s about the impact on the culture. It’s about, every time you turn on the TV you’re going to hear ‘All I Do Is Win.’ Every time you watch football, basketball, soccer you’re gonna hear ‘All I Do Is Win.’ You watch a movie, you’re gonna hear one of my records. You turn on the radio, you’re gonna hear one of my records. DJ Khaled is the anthem king,” he declared.