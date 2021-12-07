DJ Khaled drops a few business jewels on ‘Earn Your Leisure’ podcast

DJ Khaled is all about inspiring entrepreneurs and knows that success that doesn’t come over night. He stopped by Art Basel this weekend and joined UnitedMasters x “Earn Your Leisure” pop-up podcast and dropped some jewels on the audience and reminded them that people only see the rewards and not the years of hard work.

Khaled and “Earn Your Leisure” podcast” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings spoke to a room full of independent artists and creators about the importance of owning your future, your art, staying authentic, and using social media to promote your business.

“I’m a producer, I’m a DJ, I’m a father, I’m a friend. I’m in real estate, I’m in retail, I’m into restaurants, I’m into it all. We’re supposed to use our social media because it’s really a free commercial for your business. One thing I learned about building a great busines, if you do good business, you get good business back. If you do great business, you get great business back.

“If you put out greatness, you’re going to get greatness back. And sometimes it doesn’t happen overnight. It didn’t happen overnight for me. Quincy Jones didn’t make Thriller until he was 50 years old. Me, when I turned 40, that was when my biggest success happened. I’ve worked free 90% of my life, 97% of my life, I worked for free. And anyone can vouch for that. But I knew what it would take, and so your social media, you put out that good stuff, you get that good stuff back. That’s the key,” Khaled shared with the audience.

Check out some footage of DJ Khaled dropping jewels below with the “Earn Your Leisure” team and Steve Stoute.