Independence is one of music’s most sought after positions for many artists. UnitedMasters is offering a partnership program with independent artists that allows artists to remain independent, distribute their music, and get synched with brands.

On the exclusive date of June 1, the highly anticipated Ally SelectCon Atlanta event unfolded in the vibrant West Midtown. It was a day brimming with invaluable knowledge and unparalleled networking opportunities for independent artists, all under the guidance of Ally Bank’s financial advice.

UnitedMasters has been a stepping stone for many successful artists, including Chance The Rapper, Tobe Nwigwe, Joey Bada$$, BIGXTHAPLUG, Nardo Wick, Babyface Ray, G Herbo, MAVI, Pooh Shiesty, Anycia, Serayah, Cam The Artisan and Reese LaFlare. Their journeys serve as a testament to the opportunities and growth that UnitedMasters can provide.

At SelectCon, UnitedMasters CEO Steve Stoute and legendary producer Jermaine Dupri hosted a fireside chat. They discussed the current state of the music industry and how A.I. will continue to impact how music is made. After the discussion, Anycia came on stage and closed SelectCon with a 15-minute performance with a sign language interpreter beside her.

“I love UnitedMasters,” Anycia said in-between songs. “I love you, Alyssa [Castiglia], you ain’t here right now. I love you, Bre. I love you, Steve. I love you, Goldie [Harris]. I love you, Ahmad [Davis]. I love y’all. I love everybody, on God. I know I’m priority mail, so I love y’all for that one. No shade to anyone else that’s with them.”

Her set included “ATM,” “BRB,” and, of course, concluded with “Back Outside.”