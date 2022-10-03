Reese Laflare confirms DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz project is on the way

Reese Laflare has been one of the most influential underground figures in hip-hop for the past decade. The Atlanta emcee was an original member of the popular Two-9 collective, before venturing off to build his own career as a solo artist and fashion designer.

Since 2020, Laflare has released three installments of his Diva series. Each Diva project has been a three-song EP and has featured the likes of K-Camp, Lil Yachty, IDK, and Benny The Butcher. The series coincides with his fashion and skateboard line, Diva in the USA.

The next Diva installment will be a bit more special, however. Fresh off the release of his Grammy-award-winning work on Tyler, The Creator‘s Call Me If You Get Lost album in June 2021, Laflare teased a collaboration with the legendary DJ Drama himself.

DIVA VOL.4 GANGSTA GRILLZ @DJDRAMA Shall we 🚨 Soon 😈 pic.twitter.com/ZXwOJYbnM2 — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) July 7, 2021

After releasing the first three volumes of the Diva series within eight months of each other in 2020, fans feared volume four was too much to hope for.

Diva Vol.4 Gangsta Grillz and my album … worked really hard on them .. can’t wait to give em to y’all frfr — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) October 24, 2021

Drama, however, confirmed to rolling out, that that isn’t the case.

“Reese Laflare tape, Diva Vol. 4 is on the way,” Drama said on Sept. 30 at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Rolling out also caught up with Laflare himself to discuss Atlanta’s culture and some of his biggest musical moments in the city.

You’re here to celebrate ATL Jacob‘s label signing with Republic, what do you want to say to him?

ATL Jacob! Congratulations, m———-!

What makes Atlanta so special?

The people.

Why is hip-hop special?

What makes hip-hop special is it’s ingrained in our roots. We create, we upgrade a lot of music from hip-hop to rock-n-roll, so it’ll always be in our roots. That’s why it’ll always be important because it’s ingrained in our roots.

You had a historic linkup a couple of years ago with Childish Gambino and Young Thug. What was that session like?

It was tight. It was cool as f—.

I know Donald, he pulled up, I played a song for Slime and that’s how that went.

What do you have coming up?

I’m about to drop Diva Vol. 4 Gangsta Grillz.