Tyler, the Creator officially closes door on era at Made in America

PHILADELPHIA – Tyler, the Creator is moving on. The Day One headliner for the 2022 Made in America music festival announced that 13 months after its release, he was putting an end to the Call Me If You Get Lost era.

“I put Call Me If You Get Lost out last June and s—,” Tyler said during a live-version bridge of “See You Again.” “And this my last show, I think, for this era. Till I do whatever the f— I’m going to do next, you know?”

The announcement is on pace with the artist’s career. Since 2009, he has released an album every two years, which means he’s due for a new project sometime in 2023.

The Call Me If You Get Lost era for Tyler was just another step in the rapper’s timeline of leaving his imprint on hip-hop. A unique artist in the genre, Tyler, 31, stayed true to his quirkiness while simultaneously showing the maturation in his music. After gaining more mainstream acclaim and popularity taking a more melodic route on Flower Boy and IGOR, for his last album, Tyler returned to the genre that brought him to prominence: rap.

Call Me If You Get Lost featured hard-hitting beats and verses to accommodate them. The project was so hip-hop, the legendary DJ Drama hosted it, reminiscent of the mid-to-late 2000s era saturated in the “Gangsta Grillz” online mixtape series. Tyler said Griselda Records star Westside Gunn is the person who inspired him to start rapping again.

The album won Tyler the 2022 Grammy for Best Rap Album, 2021 BET Hip-Hop Album of the Year, Live Performer, Producer and Cultural Influence Award.

“The Call Me If You Get Lost Tour” also eclipsed J. Cole’s previous record for most profitable hip-hop tour post-COVID-19 shutdown. The engaging arena show was highlighted by Tyler performing on a main stage with a set of a house and a car before riding a boat through the crowd to a smaller stage where he performedsome of his older hits.

While his festival set didn’t quite have all of the accessories that were featured on his tour set, Tyler still put on quite the show at Made in America. He quoted Eve’s 1999 “Philly, Philly” and gave a mini-breakdown of his musical memories of the city. He also shouted-out the festival’s founder, Jay-Z, and said he took heed of all of Hov’s business advice in his verses before performing the boastful single, “Lumberjack.”