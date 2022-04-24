Tyler, The Creator passed J. Cole’s record with latest tour

Tyler, the Creator continues to climb the ladder for his spot in hip-hop history.

The Los Angeles rapper, producer and designer’s latest “Call Me If You Get Lost” Tour made $32.6 million, according to Billboard. The mark is the highest for any hip-hop tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began, surpassing J. Cole‘s “The Off-Season” Tour that featured comedian Druski, 21 Savage, Morray and Bas.

“Happy you enjoyed the tour,” Tyler tweeted after the tour’s final show. “Was fun. Thank you.”

The Call Me If You Get Lost show, which featured Teezo Touchdown, Vince Staples and Kali Uchis, stopped by 32 cities and sold a total of 389,000 tickets. Tyler made an average of $1.02 million a show. He collected $2.9 million from performing back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, and made $1.6 million at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The L.A. show is also where he live-streamed the concert for Amazon.

The album Call Me If You Get Lost, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2021, hosted by DJ Drama in throwback Gangsta Grillz-mixtape fashion. The album won the 2022 Grammy for Best Rap Album over J. Cole, Ye, Drake and Nas. After winning his second Grammy, Tyler took to Instagram live to apparently respond to comments DJ Khaled made about his music being mysterious because it wasn’t as mainstream as his.

“I know you’re seething and angry and, ‘Oh! No one listens to that album,'” Tyler said. “These arena tours that are selling out say different, and if you put that much energy into something, maybe everyone would be proud of you, too.”