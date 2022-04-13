Why Druski deleted his last comedy skit

Although comedian Druski deleted his last skit off social media within an hour of posting it on April 12, fans are still discussing it at large.

The comedian, based out of Gwinnett County, Georgia, posted a skit about the one friend who always tries to get girls drunk. The premise of the skit shows Druski playing the character of a man at a party targeting an attractive woman and encouraging her to drink more and more. Near the end of the minute skit, Druski’s character stares down the woman as she dances with her friend.

One user re-posted the deleted skit, and it gained over four million views within 11 hours.

“Y’all mad at Druski for showing how a lot of y’all act when women are around,”@Loccdawggg tweeted.

The comment from the user received over 20,000 retweets and 80,000 likes in its first 11 hours.

“I see why people could be weirded out by it, though,” @Loccdawggg continued. “But some n—– legit be like this. Hell, a lot of y’all need to see how creepy y’all look out here.”

Other users disagreed that the comedian posted the comedy skit as an attempt to expose predatory behavior.

“If y’all think Druski was proving a point or trying to expose guys or posting a PSA, you’re dumb!” @ElegantSavant tweeted. “That’s the angle y’all helped him come up with in the face of backlash.

“What sort of awareness video is posted with a laughing emoji? Do y’all think?”

Druski’s caption for the video included a laughing emoji followed by a face palm emoji.

“The video itself and especially his quote [on the video] doesn’t seem like he’s trying to spread light on the subject,” @disuntiedstates tweeted. “It seems like he’s trying to make light of the subject. It’s a display of predatory behavior and should be treated as such.”

As of the morning of April 13, Druski has not addressed the video or discussion around the video since deleting it.

Druski is a comic who got his first big break on social media through creating skits. He has over 4f our million followers on Instagram and nearly a million followers on Twitter. He has been on tour with rappers Jack Harlow and J-Cole. He hosted a couple of shows on Diddy’s Revolt network. He is also affiliated with Drake, Odell Beckham Jr., Ella Mai and Jake Paul among other celebrities.