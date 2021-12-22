21 Savage reveals his favorite feature of the year

21 Savage has is one of the hottest rappers in Atlanta this year. He’s collaborated with some of the biggest rappers in the game this year, including J.Cole and Drake.

The question people would like an answer to is what is his favorite feature of the year?

Rap Caviar posted a picture on Twitter of all the features that Savage had done and asked the fans what was their favorite of 2021. Songs such as “Knife Talk” with Drake, “hibachi” with Roddy Ricch, and “Outlawz” with Rick Ross, were in the picture, just to name a few.

Surprisingly, Savage responded and gave his own answer, but the song wasn’t in the picture.

“Child’s Play” with Young Nudy was his answer. Savage and Nudy are close, so it shouldn’t come as a shock to many that he chose that song.

What was your favorite feature from Savage this year?